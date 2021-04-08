$31.95 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce sales of $31.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $117.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $118.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.55 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

CIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,860. The company has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

