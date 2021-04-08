$3.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

