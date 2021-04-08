$291.24 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $291.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $294.20 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $256.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,451.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $209,529. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.