28,925 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

