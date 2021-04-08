$265.00 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $265.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

Medpace stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.64. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60. Medpace has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $3,752,172.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,592,893.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock worth $5,946,973. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

