251,391 Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Kopin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 729.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $953.93 million, a P/E ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 761,332 shares of company stock worth $5,722,125. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

