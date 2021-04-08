2,428,689 Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,428,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,650,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $7,913,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $7,534,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $97,138,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $8,500,000.

NYSE YSG opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

