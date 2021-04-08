24,219 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

