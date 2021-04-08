$23.45 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $23.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $98.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

OIIM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.97. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $217.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

