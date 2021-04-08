$217.52 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce sales of $217.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $159.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.80 million to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

