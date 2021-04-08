203,200 Shares in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 203,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,143,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 279,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,534,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

FTDR stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

