200,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSMT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Kismet Acquisition One stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

