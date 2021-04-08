$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.38. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. The company has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

