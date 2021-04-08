1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $17.58 on Monday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $180.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

