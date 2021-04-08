1,800 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.81. 55,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,065. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.02. The firm has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

