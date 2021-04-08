180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) versus Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Head to Head Survey

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$304.71 million ($4.64) -8.95

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A -94.05% -38.77% Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -336.93% -78.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 180 Life Sciences and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 10 1 2.86

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $61.62, indicating a potential upside of 48.29%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

180 Life Sciences has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats 180 Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company is also developing APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for the prevention of immune system activation coincident with adeno-associated virus for intravenous administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for the advancement of pegcetacoplan, a C3 therapy for the treatment of multiple rare diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

