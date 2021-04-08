171 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $281.27 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $292.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.