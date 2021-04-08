14,492 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average of $127.33. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

