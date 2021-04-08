$143.28 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce sales of $143.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $622.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.64 million to $631.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.18 million, with estimates ranging from $656.35 million to $726.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,479. The company has a market capitalization of $499.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

