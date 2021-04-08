1,400 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $81.85 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of -190.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,602,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,660 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,602. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

