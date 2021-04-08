$136.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $136.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $523.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,295. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

