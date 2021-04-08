135 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $326.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

