12,911 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

