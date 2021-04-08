$103.49 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $103.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.40 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $91.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $420.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.63 million to $426.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $447.43 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,653. The company has a market cap of $465.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.