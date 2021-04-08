$102.98 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post sales of $102.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. fuboTV reported sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,310.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $472.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.03 million to $480.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $749.74 million, with estimates ranging from $697.67 million to $773.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.52. 138,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,771,051. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

