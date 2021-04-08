10,016 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $258.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.68. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

