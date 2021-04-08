-$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce ($1.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($1.15). The Marcus posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $258,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 78,185 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,319. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $679.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

