$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,774,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,480,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,858,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.30. 220,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,460,678. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

