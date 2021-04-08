$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.83. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 291.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million.

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,418. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

