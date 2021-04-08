$0.75 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $1.10. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Truist boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

