$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

MFC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $315,372,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

