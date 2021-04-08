$0.52 EPS Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Perspecta posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

