$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $20.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

