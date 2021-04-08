$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Conn’s posted earnings per share of ($1.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 435,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $613.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.