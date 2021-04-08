$0.13 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

