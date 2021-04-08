-$0.11 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,213.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,980 shares of company stock worth $21,886,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,789,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.28. 24,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

