$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 32,660 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 751.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 447,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 1,277,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,059. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

