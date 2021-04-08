-$0.10 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.81. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,223 shares of company stock worth $11,792,153.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.