Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $213.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.40 million and the highest is $218.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $137.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 222.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,135 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

