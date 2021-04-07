Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy Sells 1,400 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

