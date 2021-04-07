Zcoin (XZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,286.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.33 or 0.03532541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.42 or 0.00391610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $619.96 or 0.01101444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.93 or 0.00467124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.58 or 0.00420311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00033259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.05 or 0.00303897 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

