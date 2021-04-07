Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nomura by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nomura by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

