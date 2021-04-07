Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Buy”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

