Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Hold

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

