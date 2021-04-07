Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to “Strong-Buy”

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Get Conn's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 703,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $681.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,841 shares of company stock worth $529,622. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Conn’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Conn’s by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.