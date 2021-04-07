Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

