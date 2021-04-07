Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,726. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.43.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 661,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,998,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

