Zacks Investment Research Downgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Sell

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $196.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Dynamics continues to witness strong order growth from both Pentagon and overseas clients. Its impressive backlog trends indicate solid demand for the company’s products, thereby bolstering its revenue generation prospects significantly. On the product development front, all five G700 flight test aircrafts are flying and have over 1,000 hours of test flight. General Dynamics’ shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the fiscal 2021 defense budget has slashed its shipbuilding investments by $4 billion, which going forward could deal a heavy blow to the General Dynamics, a shipbuilding giant. Within its Aerospace segment, quarantine and travel restrictions in connection with the pandemic have impacted the timing of aircraft deliveries and the economic consequences of COVID-19 have affected demand.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

NYSE GD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $184.48. 12,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,994. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $185.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

