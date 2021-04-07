Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report sales of $180.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.60 million and the lowest is $179.86 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $182.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $784.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.82 million to $789.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $856.81 million, with estimates ranging from $854.12 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.89 million.

SRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 2,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,920. The company has a market cap of $823.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

