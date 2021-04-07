Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce sales of $182.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.94 million and the lowest is $181.38 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $735.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $727.31 million to $742.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $749.32 million, with estimates ranging from $726.42 million to $772.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

